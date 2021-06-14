SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Group proposes turning former Lincoln High School into Gullah Geechee community center

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – The Charleston County School Board’s Committee of the Whole on Monday heard details of a proposal to breathe new life into a shuttered school.

Lincoln High School in McClellanville was closed in 2016. Since then, it has been available to the community in limited ways.

Graduate Lewis Porchet’s vision is to transform the building into a cultural center and community hub with a number of uses to fit the area’s unique needs.

“Lincoln… presented the opportunity to create a model that can not only celebrate our Gullah Geechee cultural heritage, preserve it to enrich the culture, provide a space for local artists and continuing education programs, all of that is in the plan, but also will be a model that can be duplicated along the corridor and assist in rural community development,” he told the committee Monday afternoon.

The proposal would also see the former school become a hub for rural community development, with space for entrepreneurial training, continuing education and medical resources.

“Most of these initiatives have the goal of cultural appreciation, community education or creation of new jobs,” Porchet said.

The group plans to cover its costs through grants, private funds and revenue from leasing, and asked the district to consider leasing it the building for $1 and eventually sell it to them.

A number of community members said the biggest need in the area is a space for kids.

“There’s lots of possibilities. Open up the community center, game center for the kids, something for them to do here, especially in the summertime,” Sherry Howard, who lives behind the former school, said.

Regardless of its final form, Porchet said the project also serves as a chance to build trust between the Gullah Geechee community and the school district, which haven’t always seen eye to eye.

“The Gullah Geechee community has a skewed or negative perception of the way that it’s been served, and we believe that happened for a variety of that we’re not here to even argue, we’re here with solutions,” he said.

Monday’s presentation was just for informational purposes so the board was not able to take any action, but they asked staff to review the proposal and report back by next month.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just...
Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
The water rose quickly Saturday evening with parts of the city seeing multiple inches of rain...
Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on...
Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding

Latest News

On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the...
Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend at Goose Creek home
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
Alpert says the use of “Conductive Electronic Weapons” or CEWs – Tasers are a brand of those –...
South Carolina doesn’t train law enforcement agents to use Tasers
Initial studies have shown the mRNA vaccines like the Moderna and Pfizer are effective against...
State health officials confirm 4 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in SC
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms