New animal center opening in Berkeley Co.

By Summer Huechtker
Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is opening its new animal center in Moncks Corner.

The new center is located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner and officials say that is county-owned property .

Berkeley County says they previously operated the animal shelter out of a leased building.

The new shelter is a little more than 11,000 square feet. It has intake kennels, adoption kennels and grass play areas.

Records show the project cost nearly $1.8 million and was funded with money from both the 2016 General Obligation bond as well as fundraising efforts.

Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer says an expansion will allow the animal center to house approximately 200 animals inside, plus horses, pigs, and goats outside.

There’s also going to be horse pastures and a fenced pig and goat pen.

Berkeley County Animal Center Director Heather McDowell says this new facility will help them provide spay and neuter services, which she says has been a growing problem in the county and state.

“The Animal Center will make us better equipped to help animals and connect them to loving homes,” added McDowell in a statement. “The facility was completed on a tight timeline, in time for a busy Summer.”

The public is invited to the 4 p.m. ribbon cutting on Monday, where puppies and other animals will be available for adoption.

Parking for the event will be offered at Berkeley Baptist Church. Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies will also provide shuttle services from the church to the site.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

