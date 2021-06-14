SC Lottery
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager is behind bars after police say he fatally shot someone over a pair of Jordans.

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was initially arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.

Police responded to the 100 block of 29th Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting.

During the investigation, police say they learned 16-year-old Hanzy shot a gun multiple times from a vehicle, hitting a 17-year-old. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting came after a fight earlier on Saturday over a pair of Jordan athletic shoes.

WLOX is awaiting word from Gulfport Police on upgraded charges and bond in light of the victim’s death.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

