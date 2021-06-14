SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston

North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Osceola Street for a man who was shot.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a man was shot in North Charleston Monday afternoon.

North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Osceola Street for a man who was shot.

When officers arrived they learned the victim had been shot in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just...
Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation
The water rose quickly Saturday evening with parts of the city seeing multiple inches of rain...
Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on...
Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding
The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.
Police: Driver crashed into sign, drove recklessly

Latest News

A family in Summerville said they are not backing down after their Pride flag was stolen...
Summerville family plans Pride ride after flag stolen twice
Applications for the South Carolina Home Mitigation Grant Program are set to open in a few...
Grant program opens soon to prepare S.C homes for hurricanes, high winds
The National Eating Disorders Association reports steep increases, of up to 78% during some...
Parent Survival Guide: Eating disorders increase for teens during pandemic
The Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Benjamin Giles, 31, of Charleston died from...
Coroner releases name of dirt bike crash victim