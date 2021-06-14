Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a man was shot in North Charleston Monday afternoon.

North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Osceola Street for a man who was shot.

When officers arrived they learned the victim had been shot in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

