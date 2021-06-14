Rain and storms likely tomorrow as Tropical Depression Two pushes away from the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Two has formed off the coast of North Carolina this morning. This storm will move away from the east coast as it slowly strengthens and could become Tropical Storm Bill later today. As this storm system organizes to our northeast, drier air has started to filter into the area leading to more sunshine and less rainfall. Expect plenty of sunshine today with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or evening. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s today. The rain chance will increase slightly on Tuesday as a cold front nears the area. Highs will be in the low 90s ahead of that front. Once this front passes Tuesday night, dry weather is expected until at least Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Wednesday through Friday. Showers may return for the second half of the weekend, stay tuned.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower or storm. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. High 92, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine. High 90, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible. High 91, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible. High 91, Low 71.

