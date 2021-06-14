Summerville family plans Pride ride after flag stolen twice

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Summerville said they are not backing down after their Pride flag was stolen multiple times this month.

According to Joseph Kiser, his family’s Pride flag was stolen off the front of their home, not once but twice, since they put it up at the beginning of June. Both times, they have caught it on camera.

According to a police report filed by Kiser, the first flag was stolen on June 2 just one day after they first put it up for Pride month. The family immediately put up another flag. According to a second report filed, that flag was stolen this past Saturday.

The family said they believe it was the same teenager who stole their flag both times.

“My anger came more when I saw it was a teenager from this generation,” Shannon Kiser said. “Because it’s this generation that’s pushing for equality in gender, race and sexuality.”

While the Kisers told Live 5 News they are hurt and angry by the thefts and the message these thefts sent, the family said they are appreciative of the support they have received from neighbors and the community.

“I’ll just keep putting [the flags] back up,” Joseph Kiser said. “The outpouring from the community, we’ve had the house across the street, they’ve come up with flags. We’ve had messages all day from people saying, ‘Hey, we want to replace it.’ One person’s hate didn’t dictate how this community handled it.”

According to the family, the thefts have motivated them to be even more vocal about their support for the LGBTQ+ community. They are having a Pride ride through the area on June 26. For more details on times and locations visit the event on facebook: https://fb.me/e/Xjy5a9O7

