SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amended death certificate of man killed in Charleston jail prompts family response

While the coroner initially ruled the manner of Sutherland’s death undetermined, it has now...
While the coroner initially ruled the manner of Sutherland’s death undetermined, it has now been changed to show he was killed.(WRDW)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man who died in the Charleston County Detention Center says they are pleased that his death certificate has been amended to show that Jamal Sutherland’s manner of death is homicide.

Attorney Mark Peper released Sutherland’s death certificate Monday night.

While the coroner initially ruled the manner of Sutherland’s death undetermined, it has now been changed to show he was killed.

Originally the death certificate said Sutherland died as a result of excited state of “pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.”

Sutherland, a 31-year-old Goose Creek resident, was repeatedly tased at the detention center this past January less than a day after being arrested by North Charleston Police on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge at a facility serving people with mental illnesses. He died shortly after being extracted from his jail cell.

The family’s statement says that they believed Sutherland was killed immediately after they saw the video of his death. While the family says they are pleased with the amended finding, they remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Sutherland.

The full statement from Jamal Sutherland’s family can be found below:

The Sutherland family has been informed by our elected Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, that following additional testing, she has determined that Jamal’s manner of death is best deemed to be Homicide. As a result, an Amended Death Certificate dated June 8, 2021 has been issued. The family reached this same conclusion immediately upon seeing the video of his death, thus they are pleased with the amended finding and remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Jamal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the...
Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend
North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston

Latest News

The Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital is a part of the Medical University of South Carolina and...
MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital makes Best Children’s Hospitals rankings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital makes Best Children’s Hospitals rankings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 West
The SCDOT says the crash is one mile after Exit 215 toward Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 West