Amended death certificate of man killed in Charleston jail prompts family response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man who died in the Charleston County Detention Center says they are pleased that his death certificate has been amended to show that Jamal Sutherland’s manner of death is homicide.

Attorney Mark Peper released Sutherland’s death certificate Monday night.

While the coroner initially ruled the manner of Sutherland’s death undetermined, it has now been changed to show he was killed.

Originally the death certificate said Sutherland died as a result of excited state of “pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.”

Sutherland, a 31-year-old Goose Creek resident, was repeatedly tased at the detention center this past January less than a day after being arrested by North Charleston Police on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge at a facility serving people with mental illnesses. He died shortly after being extracted from his jail cell.

The family’s statement says that they believed Sutherland was killed immediately after they saw the video of his death. While the family says they are pleased with the amended finding, they remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Sutherland.

The full statement from Jamal Sutherland’s family can be found below:

The Sutherland family has been informed by our elected Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, that following additional testing, she has determined that Jamal’s manner of death is best deemed to be Homicide. As a result, an Amended Death Certificate dated June 8, 2021 has been issued. The family reached this same conclusion immediately upon seeing the video of his death, thus they are pleased with the amended finding and remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Jamal.

