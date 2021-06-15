SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

American Medical Association hopes to close racial inequalities in healthcare

By Zach Wilcox
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Systemic racism has become a major topic of conversation for healthcare leaders across the country.

The American Medical Association is meeting in Chicago this week and a new racial equity plan is on the agenda.

Dr. Winston McIver Jr. has seen a racial discrepancy in healthcare throughout his career as a minority physician. It’s something that he took note of growing up, and he’s glad to see it finally getting some national attention.

“Growing up in medicine, I was always keenly aware there was a huge healthcare disparity,” said McIver Jr.

McIver Jr. knew from an early age that he wanted to be a doctor. He’s certainly seen how the industry is different for people of color, but at least there’s been an improvement since the last generation of doctors.

“I commonly remember the story of having an uncle in the 1960s who couldn’t go to medical school in South Carolina, so he ended up having to go to medical school in Tennessee where I subsequently went,” said McIver Jr.

The AMA publicly apologized in 2008 for its discriminatory actions toward black doctors.

Since then, the medical organization has spent the past decade trying to make the medical experience for both doctors and patients the same for all races. It released a plan to address structural racism that is under consideration at the annual meeting this week.

“I think just the mere fact that there is an acknowledgement this is an issue, I think is the first step,” said McIver Jr. “The next step and most important step is what next? What are the phases to take it to the next level?”

The plan calls for anti-racist policies and incorporating minorities more when it comes to pushing for healthcare innovation.

McIver Jr. hopes the AMA can push for more minority doctors and getting more healthcare into underserved areas.

While they try to tackle those issues nationally, McIver Jr. will do what he can to get more minority students in Conway interested in pursuing the medical industry.

“A lot of these kids, I had some of the same teachers as them. I went to Conway High School, grew up in Horry County, Conway Elementary School, Conway Middle School. I’m a local kid and if I can do it, anyone can do it,” said McIver Jr.

Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tidelands Health will be sworn in as the AMA national president during the annual meeting in Chicago.

He’s been a vocal advocate for this racial equity plan, and it could be voted on during the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston
On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the...
Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond

Latest News

Christopher T. Cooper
North Charleston Police recognize ‘Officer of the Month’ after major drug bust
Gruber says the Colleton County School District is receiving $22,751,793 in Elementary and...
Colleton Co. schools seek public input for next school year plans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton Co. schools seek public input for next school year plans
The charity was initially geared towards veterans, but PGA Hope Charleston Director Rich...
Charity golf program for Lowcountry first responders seeks volunteers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: PGA hosts programs for Lowcountry first responders