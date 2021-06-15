Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County couple is facing federal charges after authorities say they stormed the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in Charleston on charges for knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

They were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Tuesday morning. They have since been released.

An FBI investigative report obtained by the Huffington Post indicated that four people contacted the FBI tip line to report that the couple traveled from Hanahan to participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. According to authorities, another person also submitted a tip stating that the couple were involved in the storming of the Capitol Building.

An anonymous caller stated a video exists of the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, “This is War! We’re storming the Capitol!” A second individual submitted a tip advising they were part of a Facebook group where Stacie Getsinger posted about being inside the Capitol Building.

The arrest warrant also states the pair were captured in several videos at the capitol building. One of those four tipsters claimed to be a family member of Stacie’s.

This Berkeley County couple appeared in federal court today on charges accusing them of storming the U.S. Capitol... Posted by Live 5 News on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in Charleston. They were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Tuesday morning. They have since been released on bond. (CCDC)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.