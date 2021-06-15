SC Lottery
Brady Schuck named head boys basketball coach at James Island

James Island alum Brady Schuck was named the schools new boys head basketball coach on Tuesday
James Island alum Brady Schuck was named the schools new boys head basketball coach on Tuesday(James Island Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island alum Brady Schuck has been named the Trojans new boys head basketball coach the school announced on Tuesday.

Schuck will replace his former coach, Stan Wilkins, who retired last month after 31 years on the sidelines.

A decorated player during his time with James Island, Schuck would go on to play collegiately at Furman before returning home and working the last few seasons as Wilkins’ assistant.

“Brady is no stranger to James Island Charter High School and no stranger to James Island Charter Basketball.” Athletic Director Jeremy Holland said in a statement. “Coach Schuck was an outstanding student/athlete at James Island which carried over into his basketball career at Furman University, and presently into his teaching and coaching career. Coach Schuck exemplifies what James Island basketball is about and he fits in line with the Charter Schools/Athletics Departments visions and goals,”

