Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 West

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 has closed all westbound lanes.

The SCDOT says the crash is one mile after Exit 215 toward Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Traffic cameras show all lanes are blocked. There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

The North Charleston Fire Department says there is a multi-vehicle accident and a large amount of debris in the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I26 West MM215 BLOCKED. MVA with large amount of debris in the roadway. #chsnews #chstrfc — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) June 15, 2021

All westbound lanes on I-26 at the 215 mile marker are currently blocked due to debris in the roadway. Vehicles are being detoured off I-26 at the 215 exit ramp (Dorchester Rd.). No time frame on when the lanes will be back open. Use alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/RzjWiKm2WT — Trooper Nick SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) June 15, 2021

