Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 West
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 has closed all westbound lanes.
The SCDOT says the crash is one mile after Exit 215 toward Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
Traffic cameras show all lanes are blocked. There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.
The North Charleston Fire Department says there is a multi-vehicle accident and a large amount of debris in the roadway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.