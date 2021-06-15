FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for portions of the Lowcountry. Areas affected include Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.
A severe thunderstorm watch means there is the potential of severe thunderstorms to develop. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with any severe thunderstorms.
