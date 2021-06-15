FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for portions of the Lowcountry. Areas affected include Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch means there is the potential of severe thunderstorms to develop. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with any severe thunderstorms.

First Alert.. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7:00 pm and @NWSSPC now has parts of the low country now under a slight risk. Stay weather alert this aftn and evening. @Live5News @Live5Plus monitoring. pic.twitter.com/DzJH3XkeuK — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) June 15, 2021

