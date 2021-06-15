SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry

Areas affected include Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg and...
Areas affected include Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for portions of the Lowcountry. Areas affected include Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch means there is the potential of severe thunderstorms to develop. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with any severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the...
Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend
North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston

Latest News

The Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital is a part of the Medical University of South Carolina and...
MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital makes Best Children’s Hospitals rankings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital makes Best Children’s Hospitals rankings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 West
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ravenna (explicit language)