Five dogs, one puppy seized after 7-year-old mauled to death in Marion Co.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) Authorities seized six dogs Monday after a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death in Marion County.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed Monday in the death investigation of 7-year-old Shamar Jackson.

During the execution of the warrant, five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road, authorities said.

The investigation began after Jackson was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Jackson’s father said his three sons were on Cleo Road searching for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home one street over.

According to the father, his sons found the chihuahua surrounded by additional dogs, which ultimately led to the attack.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

