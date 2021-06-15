SC Lottery
Google partners with SC Department of Education to train teachers

By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Google has announced a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Education that will train up to 1,000 publicly employed teachers statewide in districts that use Google as the Learning Management System.

The Google for Education Level 1 Certification offers educators mastery in using Google products and tools that support strong classroom experiences and student outcomes.

Officials with Google say this program is intended to reach teachers who may not have training opportunities in underserved areas of the state.

According to Google, teachers who complete the L1 Certification will feel more capable and confident in using technology in the classroom which makes for a better student experience in both remote and in-person learning environments.

”We are thrilled to partner with Google to provide teacher training across the state, " said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Our teachers are at the heart of every classroom and the more training we can provide them will only elevate the student experience and outcomes.”

Publicly employed K-12 teachers interested in applying for the free training can visitfried.tech/L1-scandapply by June 22, 2021.

Participants will be asked to complete a needs based assessment and the SC Department of Education will select candidates within Google Districts to participate in the program.

”I am excited about this partnership and what it will mean for teachers, and especially those working in underserved communities, to have access to Google for Education’s Level 1 Certification,” said Reginald B. McKnight, Google’s Head of Public Affairs & Community Development for the Southeast region. “As a South Carolina native and son of a retired educator, I am especially pleased that so many teachers from across the state will have the opportunity to learn how the power of technology can make a profound difference in the classroom setting.”

