Goose Creek residents frustrated by lack of answers from Berkeley County over recent flooding

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – Residents in Berkeley County still cleaning up after flash flooding earlier this month are expressing frustrations with the county, saying they’re being left without answers as to why their homes keep flooding.

Mother Nature dropped nearly eight inches of rain on parts of Goose Creek on June 5 and 6, causing water levels to rise quickly and inundate homes like the one Mark Pursell was renovating on Tammie Avenue.

“My wife visited and called me and she just said, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.’ There was still residual puddles of water on the floor, the furniture was ruined, the tables were swelling, the baseboard was swelling,” Pursell recalled of his wife’s first trip to the home nearly a week after the rain stopped.

The home had flooded before, but Pursell said he had been told the county had since fixed the issue.

He was supposed to sell the home to first-time buyers later this month, but now he’s looking at redoing six months’ worth of work at no small cost.

He’s wondering if that work would even be worth it.

“If we do bring it back up to a livable condition, who would want to live in that house?” he asked. “It now feels to me it’s a dead asset. I don’t want to live in there for my own safety purposes, I wouldn’t want to have someone else live for their own safety purposes.”

Other neighbors said the issues are hardly new. One resident provided Live 5 News an email from the county saying they would try to get aid from FEMA for those who don’t have flood insurance, but with the issues happening again and again, people want to know what’s being done in the long-term to stop the next flood.

“The moral obligation enters as we pay taxes and trade for a good county to live in. I do see them obligated to correct the issue, not just pay out through insurance settlements,” Pursell said.

Live 5 News has requested multiple interviews with the county about the issue since the most recent flooding, but they have not made anyone available.

The county did provide a statement Tuesday afternoon:

The amount of rainfall from June 5 and June 6 was an extraordinary event, with rainfall intensity numbers we haven’t seen in years. Berkeley County is evaluating our systems for improvements and will continue to work with the City of Goose Creek to control water levels in the ponds.

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said last week the city has an agreement with the county to handle most stormwater issues. The city set up an email address for residents to report flooding; since then, they have gotten around 120 messages, a city spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

