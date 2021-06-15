SC Lottery
James Island’s Alarie Hodge named Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year In SC

Alarie Hodge of James Island was honored by Gatorade on Tuesday as the South Carolina Player of...
Alarie Hodge of James Island was honored by Gatorade on Tuesday as the South Carolina Player of the Year(James Island Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island senior Alarie Hodge has been named the South Carolina girls soccer player of the year by Gatorade on Tuesday becoming the first Trojan to win the award.

Hodge ended this season with 26 goals and 10 assists helping to lead James Island to the 4-A state championship. The team also finished ranked 10th in the country by US Soccer coaches rankings. She finished her high school career with 73 goals and 42 assists.

“Alarie Hodge is quite a challenge to defend,” Katherine Seelbach, head coach at Hilton Head Island High, said in a statement to Gatorade. “Her movement is quick and decisive and once she’s within striking distance, she turns and shoots with confidence. We absolutely never wanted the ball at her feet.”

Hodge, who has a 3.63 GPA at James Island, is set to play soccer at the College of Charleston next season.

