Late day storms to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front combined with the hot and humid day will result in showers and storms through this evening. There’s the possibility for a fa storm to become strong to severe severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The rain chance will decline over the next couple days as drier air moves into our region. We’ll be watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico as it heads toward the Texas/Louisiana coastline later this week. This moisture could eventually head our way at some point later in the weekend/early next week, increasing cloud cover and bringing rain. The track and timing of this potential moisture is very uncertain at this time. Stay tuned to the forecast as details will likely change.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: A few isolated showers and storms. A storm may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. High 89, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine. High 90, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible. High 91, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. High 89, Low 74.

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible. High 89, Low 75.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.