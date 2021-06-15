SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Late day storms to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning!

By Christopher Holtzman
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front combined with the hot and humid day will result in showers and storms through this evening. There’s the possibility for a fa storm to become strong to severe severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The rain chance will decline over the next couple days as drier air moves into our region. We’ll be watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico as it heads toward the Texas/Louisiana coastline later this week. This moisture could eventually head our way at some point later in the weekend/early next week, increasing cloud cover and bringing rain. The track and timing of this potential moisture is very uncertain at this time. Stay tuned to the forecast as details will likely change.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: A few isolated showers and storms. A storm may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. High 89, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine. High 90, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible. High 91, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. High 89, Low 74.

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible. High 89, Low 75.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the...
Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend
North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday evening forecast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine
Late day storms to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning!
Download the Live 5 First Alert Weather App
Stays Hot Tuesday With Pop-Up Showers!
Download the Live 5 First Alert Weather App
Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina coast