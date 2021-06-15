Late day storms to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front combined with a hot and humid day will result in the possibility for a few strong storms this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop today could produce dangerous lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90s inland, mid to upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will peak between 100-105° this afternoon.

The rain chance will decline over the next couple days as drier air moves into our region. We’ll be watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico as it heads toward the Texas/Louisiana coastline later this week. This moisture could eventually head our way increasing cloud cover and bringing rain. The track and timing of this potential moisture is very uncertain at this time.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.