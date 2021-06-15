MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital makes Best Children’s Hospitals rankings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. News & World Report has released their survey on the best children’s hospitals in the country and Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital has made the list.

Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is a part of the Medical University of South Carolina and new rankings from U.S. News & World Report place the hospital as the only children’s hospital in South Carolina on the list.

MUSC says the latest rankings are published online and come as the health care community continues to manage the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and vaccine efforts.

The leading specialties in which MUSC Children’s Hospital was ranked include:

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (12)

Nephrology (30)

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (42)

Cancer (44)

MUSC says that the magazine issues the annual rankings “to help families with complex and rare conditions find the best medical care for their children.” Hospital leaders say they’re designed to steer parents and caregivers to the hospitals that are best equipped to treat their children.

U.S. News & World Report highlights the top 50 U.S. pediatric hospitals and MUSC says they rank 10 specialties categories. Those include: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

“The U.S. News rankings indicate that MUSC Children’s Health is a viable regional and national choice for parents seeking care for their child,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Clinical Services Mark A. Scheurer said. “We’re working hard every day to transform the delivery of care to children and women in a safe and healing environment. These rankings are one of many measures that demonstrate what an outstanding team we have at MUSC.”

MUSC says this is the 14th consecutive year that their cardiology and heart surgery program has made the overall Best Children’s Hospitals list. Hospital officials say criteria include the survival rate of patients after complex heart surgeries along with the level of specialized staff, services and technologies and the ability to prevent infections.

The nephrology programs are judged based on the survival rate of children who have kidney transplants, the management of dialysis and infection prevention and other factors. MUSC says their program is continuing to maintain its status as the highest-ranked children’s kidney program in South Carolina.

MUSC says the Gastroenterology and GI Surgery is no stranger to the U.S. News rankings. For the 14th year in a row, hospital officials say it made the list. They say they were ranked 42nd which is one spot higher than last year.

Finally, the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital’s cancer program ranks 44nd on the list of Best Children’s Hospitals for Cancer. MUSC says that is based in part on the 5-year survival rate for children with leukemia-related cancer, bone marrow transplant services, programs for brain tumors and sarcomas and infection prevention.

“Our MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital care team members continue to be recognized for the outstanding care they provide, even in challenging times,” MUSC Health CEO and VP for Health Affairs Patrick J. Cawley said. “The strength of our specialty outcomes is a testament to the quality of care our team members seek to provide to patients and their families on a daily basis.”

