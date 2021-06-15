NAACP speaks out against new open carry gun bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Branch of the NAACP has publicly announced their disappointment in South Carolina’s new open carry gun bill which allows concealed weapons permit holders to carry their firearm openly in public.

The NAACP says the new law could lead to increased gun violence in a state already suffering from too many gun-related deaths.

Eleven-year-old Ta’Shya Jay is one of the most recent victims of gun violence. Jay was killed on June 10 when a man opened fire at a Batesburg trailer park. The NAACP says this could happen more with the new open carry bill.

“Look at the 11-year-old our babies being shot to death and stabbed to death, Oveta Glover with the NAACP said. “It’s awful.”

The organization fears the new law will cause more fights to become shootings.

Glover said we should be getting guns off the streets and this bill will result in exactly the opposite.

“4:40 it’s going to take someone who passed the law to be affected by the law they changed in order for it to change,” Glover said.

Republican lawmaker Micah Caskey, who voted for the bill, said he doesn’t think it will increase gun violence.

“I don’t think there are people out there waiting to buy guns until they can legally carry them outside of a coat,” Caskey said.

Now Glover says it’s their duty to educate the public.

“The public needs to be educated on what the bill actually is and what a person with a concealed weapon can and cannot do,” Glover said. “They need to know the law.”

The new bill goes into effect on August 16, 90 days after it was signed into law.

