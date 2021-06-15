North Charleston Police recognize ‘Officer of the Month’ after major drug bust

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is lauding one of their officers as “Officer of The Month” for February 2021.

Cristopher T. Cooper was unanimously selected for the honor after the NCPD says Cooper made a large drug bust.

Police say Cooper was responding to the Charleston Grand Hotel in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road when he found the narcotics.

Hotel managers said they wanted to report a disturbance and put a man on trespass warning, but when Cooper arrived, the suspect tried to distance himself. The NCPD says Copper then began a brief pursuit of the man on foot, eventually tackling him to the ground.

When the man fell, police say a handgun fell out of his waistband, prompting Cooper to search the man’s backpack.

Inside, the NCPD says Cooper found 237 grams of marijuana, 5.9 grams of cocaine, and 3.6 grams of heroin.

Thanks to Cooper’s diligence and observation, officers say Cooper was able to locate the suspect and take an armed individual that was selling a large amount of narcotics into custody without incident. For these reasons, the NCPD says they want to congratulate Cooper on a job well done.

