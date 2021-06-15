SC Lottery
Charity golf program for Lowcountry first responders seeks volunteers

By Danielle Seat
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Professional Golfers’ Association’s charitable arm in the Lowcountry, PGA Hope Charleston, is adding two programs geared specifically towards emergency responders.

The charity was initially geared towards veterans, but PGA Hope Charleston Director Rich O’Brien says there are thousands of first responders in the Lowcountry dealing with similar illnesses and they want to expand their efforts.

“We saw what we were able to go with our veterans and we said there’s another community out there that has PTSD, that has other challenges, that’s our emergency responders,” O’Brien says.

The two new programs include the Helping Emergency Responders Overcome program, and the Lowcountry Adaptive Golf program. The H.E.R.O. program is being sponsored by Stand Up and Play, a foundation trying to make active standing therapy a reality for everyone with mobility challenges.

The programs will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month starting in July. They will be hosted at the Wescott Golf Course located 5000 Wescott Club Drive in North Charleston.

O’Brien says golfers can both take lessons and play a round of golf, however they really are in need of volunteers to help the programs run smoothly.

The charity is specifically looking for doctors, physical therapists, or other medical professional who can work well with golfers who may need physical assistance out here on the course, O’Brien says.

Former first responder Joshua Swindle was left paralyzed from the waist down after an accident, but he says he is helping to jump start the program because he’s seen what it can do first-hand.

“What we teach on the golf course goes out from the golf course and they take the lessons, and they apply it to their normal day lives,” PGA Hope Carolina Ambassador Joshua Swindle said. “And not only does it improve their game on the course, but it improves their game in life.”

Those that would like to volunteer can email O’Brien at richobriengolf@gmail.com or call at 843-826-0837.

