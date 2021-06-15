SC Lottery
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due to a sinkhole that caused a section of the road about ten feet in diameter to collapse.(CPD)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of a downtown Charleston street has collapsed due to a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due to a sinkhole that caused a section of the road about ten feet in diameter to collapse.

“The hole is about eight feet deep,” CPD officials said. “Traffic is being diverted west on Bull Street.”

There have been no injuries resulting from the collapse, police said in a statement.

Authorities said due to the size and nature of the sinkhole, that portion of the street will remain closed indefinitely until repairs are made.

“Barricades are being placed to keep pedestrians away from the hazard,” CPD officials said.

