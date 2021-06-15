SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Solicitor releases statement on Jamal Sutherland death certificate

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has released a statement regarding Jamal Sutherland’s amended death certification. The amended certificate ruled the manner of Sutherland’s death a homicide.

In a statement, Wilson said the certificate is not evidence and is typically not part of the case.

“In order for the State to hold someone criminally responsible for another’s death, the State must not only prove the proximate cause of death but also that the accused had the requisite criminal intent while acting unlawfully,” Wilson said.

Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The coroner initially ruled the manner of his death undetermined.

The family’s lawyer sent Live 5 News an amended death certificate changing his manner of death to homicide. The death certificate was amended on June 4.

The solicitor says the word “homicide” does not necessarily mean a crime took place. But she says it is imperative experts analyze video and policies involved in the incident.

“The word ‘homicide’ is not equal to or synonymous with any crime in South Carolina,” Wilson said. “Many prosecutions move forward when a manner of death is “undetermined,” and sometimes cases deemed a ‘homicide’ are not a crime.”

Wilson cited the National Association of Medical Examiners which notes that the term “homicide” with regard to a death certificate is a “neutral” term that does not indicate or imply criminal intent, a determination within the authority of legal processes.

Wilson said she has discussed the topic in detail with the Sutherlands.

She said an important factor in her investigation and consideration of prosecution is the coroner’s pathologist in finding that the cause of death was the result of Sutherland’s “excited state with adverse pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.”

“He further stated that his review of the extrication process did not reveal any ‘unusual or excessive interactions or areas of direct concern,’” Wilson said.

“As I previously stated, I have sought a second opinion as to the autopsy results. Dr. Kim Collins, a renowned and board certified forensic pathologist, is performing the review,” Wilson said. “While her work is incomplete, I expect a finding of homicide. She is still investigating any “pharmacotherapeutic effect” and its role in Sutherland’s death. It is our understanding that the coroner has requested additional forensic testing which may bear on this issue for both Dr. Downs and Dr. Collins. Determining the cause, rather than medical manner, of death is critical in prosecuting someone for the death of another.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the...
Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend
North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston

Latest News

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
VIDEO: Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
VIDEO: Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
VIDEO: Charity golf program for Lowcountry first responders seeks volunteers
VIDEO: Charity golf program for Lowcountry first responders seeks volunteers
VIDEO: Solicitor releases statement on Jamal Sutherland death certificate
VIDEO: Solicitor releases statement on Jamal Sutherland death certificate