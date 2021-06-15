Troopers: 1 dead after rear-ending dump truck

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-26 in Dorchester County.

Troopers say the collision happened at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday when a Volkswagen struck the rear of Mac dump truck.

The Volkswagen was heading west on I-26 when troopers say it hit the construction vehicle near 180 mm. The dump truck was also heading west.

Highway patrol says both the driver of the Volkswagen and dump truck were wearing seatbelts, but the driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck suffered no injuries, the SCHP reported.

The SCHP is investigating the crash.

More information on the deceased can be found by contacting the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

