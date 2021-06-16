Charleston Co. Coroner to update Jamal Sutherland case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will update the public regarding the investigation into the death of Jamal Sutherland.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal will update the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This announcement comes two days after Sutherland’s death certificate was amended to rule his death a homicide.

Following the amendment, South Carolina State Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said “In order for the State to hold someone criminally responsible for another’s death, the State must not only prove the proximate cause of death but also that the accused had the requisite criminal intent while acting unlawfully.”

Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The coroner initially ruled the manner of his death undetermined.

O'Neal statement can be streamed live on this page at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

