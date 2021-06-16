Charleston Co., Live 5 team up for emergency rental assistance phone bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County and Live 5 News are working together to help county residents get help paying their rent.

In order to help Charleston County residents file for rental assistance, there will be a phone bank with volunteers standing by guiding people through the application process.

The phone bank will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Wednesday.

The federal government awarded Charleston County with $12.4 million to provide utility and rental assistance.

Charleston County says they have also partnered with the Charleston County Public Library to offer individual assistance and computers to those who need help filing out an application.

Eligibility for rental assistance is based on the ability to meet the following criteria:

The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability, or unsafe living conditions

The renter or member of the renter’s household is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or has experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

The renter’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income

The county says rent will be paid directly to the property or land owner and utility payments will be paid directly to the provider of service.

This funding will be available for all eligible Charleston County Citizens regardless of the municipality they live in.

More about the program can be found on the Charleston County website.

