Daycare shortage creates strain for new mothers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry mother is sounding the alarm about a shortage in quality daycare.

Katelyn Fourie has an 11-month-old child but is unable to find a business that can look after him in Beaufort County.

“I signed him up three or four months ago and he is still on a waiting list,” Fourie said. “You can’t sign up for daycare unless your child has already been born. I couldn’t sign him up while I was pregnant.”

She says this isn’t just a matter of convenience. Fourie has not been able to return to work since the pandemic forced the business she worked for in marketing to shut down.

“It is impossible to work while you are caring for a little one. I have tried finding stay-at-home-work, but they [children] are so tiny and all in your business,” Fourie said. “You really do need a daycare for them.”

Fourie had been using unemployment benefits to supplement the household income while the daycare situation stabilizes. She says Governor Henry McMaster’s decision to discontinue the federal boost to unemployment benefits is a mistake that impacts mothers, perhaps more than other populations.

“I have my husband to rely on. . . but some people don’t have that,” Fourie said. “They don’t have anyone to rely on financially, emotionally. . . If nothing else, I would like the governor to look into the current daycare system.”

Fourie reached out to the governor and her local representatives to ask the governor to reconsider and look into the demand for daycare. In an email communication with Representative Bill Herbkersman (R-118), the representative told her consider opening her own daycare.

“Looks like an opportunity for a great mom! Why not open a daycare center with a few of the other mothers,” Herbkersman said in an email. “As you know the money is good and you like a mom that cares.”

Fourie says Herbkersman was the only local lawmaker to respond to her comment and she credits him for trying to come up with a solution. However, that solution is much more complicated that it may seem.

“I have a job to return to, a job that I love,” Fourie said. “The liability issues alone. . . It’s not as easy to do as just saying go ‘open a daycare’.”

Live 5 News reached out to Herbkersman for comment but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.