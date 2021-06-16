SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Demolition scheduled for Mount Pleasant water tank

Public works commissioners for Mount Pleasant have announced plans to remove an 87-year-old...
Public works commissioners for Mount Pleasant have announced plans to remove an 87-year-old water tank.(Mount Pleasant Waterworks)
By Steven Ardary
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Public works commissioners for Mount Pleasant have announced plans to remove an 87-year-old water tank.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks says the elevated water tank, located at its Old Village water plant on King Street, was decommissioned in the 1990s and has served solely as a location for wireless antennas since then. Specialty water storage tank contractor, Iseler Demolition, will remove the tank.

MPW Operations Manager Allan Clum says the tank is no longer structurally safe for employees to maintain or for wireless carriers to access equipment.

Officials say a temporary communications tower will be built at the site to ensure cellular services are not interrupted and will remain in place for 120 days while wireless providers work with city officials to secure a permanent location.

“We encourage everyone who’s interested to swing by to say goodbye in the coming days,” Clum said.

Removal of the water tank is scheduled between July 13 and July 23.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
Troopers say the collision happened at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday when a Volkswagen struck the rear of...
Troopers: 1 dead after rear-ending dump truck

Latest News

Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner to update Jamal Sutherland case
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
Volvo Cars says they are expanding their U.S. operations by building the fully electric...
Volvo adds $118 million investment to Ridgeville plant
The front of Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston (Source: Emanuel AME)
Mother Emanuel AME Church hosts events to remember Emanuel 9