Demolition scheduled for Mount Pleasant water tank

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Public works commissioners for Mount Pleasant have announced plans to remove an 87-year-old water tank.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks says the elevated water tank, located at its Old Village water plant on King Street, was decommissioned in the 1990s and has served solely as a location for wireless antennas since then. Specialty water storage tank contractor, Iseler Demolition, will remove the tank.

MPW Operations Manager Allan Clum says the tank is no longer structurally safe for employees to maintain or for wireless carriers to access equipment.

Officials say a temporary communications tower will be built at the site to ensure cellular services are not interrupted and will remain in place for 120 days while wireless providers work with city officials to secure a permanent location.

“We encourage everyone who’s interested to swing by to say goodbye in the coming days,” Clum said.

Removal of the water tank is scheduled between July 13 and July 23.

