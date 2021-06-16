SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigate shooting that left 3 wounded

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at Pine...
Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road in Burton.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a mobile home park in Burton that wounded three people.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road in Burton.

When deputies arrived, they say they found two men and one woman who had been shot.

Deputies say they rendered aid to the woman who had sustained a serious wound, while they waited for Emergency Medical Services to arrive.

The wounded woman and one of the wounded men were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS, the BCSO says.

After a medical assessment at BMH, deputies say the wounded woman was stabilized and transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina. The other wounded man refused medical attention at the scene, but the BCSO says he later showed up at BMH to receive treatment for his wound. 

At the scene, deputies say they learned that the suspects left the area immediately following the shooting. Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to interview witnesses and process for forensic evidence, the BCSO said.

Reports say numerous cartridge casings were located and collected for forensic examination. 

Anyone with information regarding last night’s Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park shooting is urged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. 

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
Troopers say the collision happened at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday when a Volkswagen struck the rear of...
Troopers: 1 dead after rear-ending dump truck

Latest News

Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner to update Jamal Sutherland case
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
Volvo Cars says they are expanding their U.S. operations by building the fully electric...
Volvo adds $118 million investment to Ridgeville plant
Public works commissioners for Mount Pleasant have announced plans to remove an 87-year-old...
Demolition scheduled for Mount Pleasant water tank