Deputies investigate shooting that left 3 wounded

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a mobile home park in Burton that wounded three people.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road in Burton.

When deputies arrived, they say they found two men and one woman who had been shot.

Deputies say they rendered aid to the woman who had sustained a serious wound, while they waited for Emergency Medical Services to arrive.

The wounded woman and one of the wounded men were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS, the BCSO says.

After a medical assessment at BMH, deputies say the wounded woman was stabilized and transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina. The other wounded man refused medical attention at the scene, but the BCSO says he later showed up at BMH to receive treatment for his wound.

At the scene, deputies say they learned that the suspects left the area immediately following the shooting. Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to interview witnesses and process for forensic evidence, the BCSO said.

Reports say numerous cartridge casings were located and collected for forensic examination.

Anyone with information regarding last night’s Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park shooting is urged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

