Differing opinions on King Street safety measures, street vendor ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council made changes to a proposed ordinance for street vendors downtown.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, council members voted to remove the section requiring food trucks and street vendors to stay 100 feet away from restaurants.

The original proposal also forces vendors to close down at 1:30 a.m. That rule still stands after Tuesday’s meeting.

According to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, this ordinance is part of the plan to improve safety downtown, specifically on King Street.

This comes after a string of crime and violence late at night in May. Tecklenburg said their efforts and safety measures in the past month have made a difference.

“We have [seen a reduction in crime],” he said. “Over the last month, we’ve increased our police presence and enforcement of all kinds of requirements. It’s made King Street a safer place. Steadily, over the last four weeks the number of incidents have been reduced and there haven’t been the major incident like we saw a month ago.”

Tuesday night was the second reading of the ordinance involving food vendors. It will now have to go through a third reading in July.

