A few storms this evening, drying out into the weekend!

By Christopher Holtzman
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another round of showers and storms are possible today but they should pack a little less punch than yesterday. The cold front that fired off the storms yesterday is now down to the south allowing for slightly drier air to move into our area. It won’t be quite as hot today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Any storms should die down quickly this evening with dry weather expected Thursday and Friday. Clouds will likely start to increase over the upcoming weekend as the rain chance starts to increase once again. We’ll be watching tropical moisture as it moves into the Deep South this weekend and may head our way for early next week.

TROPICS: A disorganized area of showers and storms in the Southwest Gulf could slowly organize as this moves northward toward the TX/LA coast Thursday and Friday. A tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the next 48 hours, which would become Claudette. Heavy rain will spread inland over the weekend. We’ll watch this moisture to see if it comes our way early next week.

TODAY: A few isolated showers and storms before midnight. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 70.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine. High 90, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High 92, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms likely. High 89, Low 75.

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible. High 87, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms possible. High 89, Low 75.

