Fired school resource officer file shows turbulent year with MCPD

By Nick Reagan
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The employee file of a former Moncks Corner police officer shows he was still on probation during the time that he is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Zedrick Maurice Smalls was fired from the Moncks Corner Police Department last week after 10 months with the department that was marred with myriad of infractions.

He was hired hired in August of last year and initially posted to Foxbank Elementary School as a school resource officer.

As early as November, a letter appears in his employee file that references Smalls had left his post at the school without properly notifying the principal or his supervisors. During that same time, he was found to be using his work car for personal use, which is against MCPD’s policy.

This partially led to Smalls being transferred to Berkeley High School according to the paperwork. He was also warned about leaving his posted again in March. A month later there was an incident that led to a formal reprimand.

There are few details about the incident but what the reprimand says is that an employee at Berkeley High had filed a complaint against Smalls for making, quote, “Inappropriate remarks.”

During all of this Smalls was on a 6-month probationary period, standard for all new employees. In February that probation was extended another 6 months after the he received an overall rate of two out of five on his performance review.

