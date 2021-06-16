Historic Mount Pleasant sweetgrass basket stands to be restored

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is looking to revitalize a cultural staple in town that dates back centuries in the Lowcountry.

The Culture, Arts, and Pride Commission approved plans to beautify and improve the sweetgrass basket stands that line North Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

According to the CAP Commission, the sweetgrass basket craft is unique to the Lowcountry and represents one of the oldest West African art forms in America.

In 2006, the state of South Carolina named sweetgrass baskets the official state handcraft.

The CAP Commission’s goal is to eventually re-do all the stands along Highway 17 and make them look more uniform.

The commission says many of the stands are still owned by families who have given permission to repair them. Many of the families were able to choose the colors of the new paint.

The CAP Commission plans to start the renovations on July 10 with the four sweetgrass basket stands that sit across from Boone Hall’s Highway 17 entrance.

They say some local home improvement stores have already donated supplies to help with the work as well.

The CAP Commission is looking for volunteers to help with this work and they say those who are interested can email cap@tompsc.com to get involved. They say they also plan to post a sign-up list on their Facebook page in the next few days.

