Man arrested for kidnapping, rape in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and having possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The arrest comes in response to a call received over the weekend. Officials say police were given information about a kidnapping and assault on a female victim. The incident reportedly happened in the area of First Street in Hardeeville.

Police launched an investigation and detectives identified a suspect. They obtained warrants and arrested Vincent Alexander Perkins Jr. on Tuesday. They say Perkins was found hiding in a bathroom in his apartment.

Perkins was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center without incident.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.