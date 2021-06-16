Mother Emanuel AME Church hosts events to remember Emanuel 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been six years since nine parishioners were shot and killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

To honor the victims of the horrific shooting, the church says they are hosting several events this week.

Mother Emanuel says the programs will delve into love, faith, forgiveness, reconciliation, and social justice issues.

The first event is a virtual bible study that will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The second event they are hosting will be a virtual forgiveness forum. Organizers say that forum will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Finally to close out the week of remembrance, the church says they will host a Juneteenth Freedom Festival Saturday.

Organizers say the festival will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and be located at the North Charleston Riverfront park.

Mother Emanuel leaders say they want people to learn about the church from them so that history does not repeat itself in a negative way.

Charleston County Public Library says they are sponsoring a book study on June 22 in memory of Cynthia Graham Hurd, a librarian killed in the attack. That book study will be with Rev. Anthony Thompson from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

