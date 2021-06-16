SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mother Emanuel AME Church hosts events to remember Emanuel 9

The front of Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston (Source: Emanuel AME)
The front of Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston (Source: Emanuel AME)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been six years since nine parishioners were shot and killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

To honor the victims of the horrific shooting, the church says they are hosting several events this week.

Mother Emanuel says the programs will delve into love, faith, forgiveness, reconciliation, and social justice issues.

The first event is a virtual bible study that will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The second event they are hosting will be a virtual forgiveness forum. Organizers say that forum will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Finally to close out the week of remembrance, the church says they will host a Juneteenth Freedom Festival Saturday.

Organizers say the festival will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and be located at the North Charleston Riverfront park.

Mother Emanuel leaders say they want people to learn about the church from them so that history does not repeat itself in a negative way.

Charleston County Public Library says they are sponsoring a book study on June 22 in memory of Cynthia Graham Hurd, a librarian killed in the attack. That book study will be with Rev. Anthony Thompson from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
Troopers say the collision happened at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday when a Volkswagen struck the rear of...
Troopers: 1 dead after rear-ending dump truck

Latest News

The CAP Commission’s goal is to eventually re-do all the stands along Highway 17 and make them...
Historic Mount Pleasant sweetgrass basket stands to be restored
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Mount Pleasant sweetgrass basket stands to be restored
North Charleston currently does not have a homeless shelter, but those with the new Homeless...
Task force established to address homelessness in North Charleston
In order to help Charleston County residents file for rental assistance, there will be a phone...
Charleston Co., Live 5 team up for emergency rental assistance phone bank