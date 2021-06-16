SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police searching for missing man

The North Charleston Police Department says James Williams Jr. was last seen on Tuesday on St. Phillip Street.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Officers say 69-year-old James Williams Jr. was last seen Tuesday on St. Phillip Street.

Williams Jr. is described as a Black male, 5-foot-5, 98 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes, authorities say. Officers say Williams Jr. is diagnosed with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Sgt. Bernard at 843-740-5894.

