Task force established to address homelessness in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community organizers are coming together in North Charleston to launch the North Charleston Homeless Task Force.

North Charleston currently does not have a homeless shelter, but those with the new Homeless Task Force initiative say there’s upwards of 500 homeless people within the city.

This is why they are now launching a new non-profit, the North Charleston Homeless Task Force.

On Wednesday, several members of the board are officially meeting for the first time to bring together their ideas and decide how and when to have their quarterly meetings.

Through these meetings they plan to organize funding for a new homeless shelter, provide food for young kinds in need, and get hygiene kits (which they plan to make) for North Charleston Police officers to hand out from their patrol cars.

North Charleston Homeless Task Force Organizer Brandon Trollinger says the task force is about a year in the making. He says they hope to work with the North Charleston Police Department, city officials, and local faith-based organizations to help those in need.

“There’s various things they are going through, you know, mental illness, substance and alcohol abuse,” Trollinger said. “So kids are you know going to school for 8 to 10 hours a day and they leave school, their last meal was lunch, and you think they are going to like a home to have fun or whatever, but some of these kids are going to a van or their vehicles.”

Trollinger says they plan to elect 14 members to their of directors.

The meeting is set to run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lyfefit Community Gym in North Charleston.

