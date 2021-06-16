SC Lottery
One more round of afternoon storms before drier days ahead!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another round of showers and storms are possible today but they should pack a little less punch than yesterday. The cold front that fired off the storms yesterday is now down to the south allowing for slightly drier air to move into our area. It won’t be quite as hot today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Any storms should die down quickly this evening with dry weather expected Thursday and Friday. Clouds will likely start to increase over the upcoming weekend as the rain chance starts to increase once again. We’ll be watching tropical moisture as it moves into the Deep South this weekend and may head our way for early next week.

TROPICS: Disorganized showers and storms in the SW Gulf could slowly organize as this moves northward toward the TX/LA coast Thursday and Friday. A tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the next 48 hours. Heavy rain will spread inland over the weekend. We’ll watch this moisture to see if it comes our way early next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.

THURSDAY: Lots of Sunshine. High 89.

FRIDAY: Lots of Sunshine. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 88.

