SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at...
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of Wednesday morning, June 16 the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Passengers on Southwest Airlines had to deal with canceled flights and delays for a third day on Wednesday, as the airline tried to recover from technology problems that started earlier this week.

By late afternoon Central time, Southwest had canceled nearly 400 flights and more than 1,000 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. Combined, the disruptions affected 40% of the airline’s schedule.

Passengers took to Twitter to complain about long delays — and also report that Southwest’s online sweepstakes promotion didn’t seem to be working either.

A Southwest spokesman said the airline fixed what it termed a network-connectivity issue that cropped up Tuesday but was still experiencing cancelations and delays as it worked to resume normal operations.

The disruptions come as airlines gear up for what they hope will be a money-making summer. Next month, Southwest plans to operate about 87% of its July 2019 schedule, according to aviation research firm Cirium — further evidence that leisure travel has mostly recovered from the pandemic as millions of Americans have been vaccinated.

While Southwest’s problems on Wednesday were far more extensive than at other U.S. airlines — American canceled about 40 flights and delayed 350 more, according to FlightAware — it was an improvement over the previous two days.

A problem with weather data supplied by a contractor caused Southwest to delay about 1,500 flights Monday. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded Southwest flights and the airline canceled about 560 flights and delayed 1,800 more over the network issue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol
North Charleston police charged Tyquan Cooper with manslaughter and 12 counts of assault and...
Man arrested in connection to mass shooting was out on bond
Troopers say the collision happened at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday when a Volkswagen struck the rear of...
Troopers: 1 dead after rear-ending dump truck

Latest News

Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to probe leaders’ sex abuse response
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
The Trump administration sued last year to block the release of Bolton’s book, “The Room Where...
Lawyer: US drops lawsuit, grand jury probe over Bolton book