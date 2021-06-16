Volvo adds $118 million investment to Ridgeville plant

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - International auto giant, Volvo, says they will be investing $118 million into their Ridgefield plant’s manufacturing footprint to build fully electric vehicles.

Volvo Cars says they are expanding their U.S. operations by building the fully electric Polestar 3 at the Volvo manufacturing plant in Ridgeville.

The automaker says they have also invested in their American employees and retailer network by building a state of the art training and development facility that is opening on their Ridgeville campus.

Volvo’s executive management team will be hosting a grand opening celebration of their newest Volvo Car University Campus building on June 23.

The management team says they will also be updating the community on the expansion progress to support the Polestar 3 and the next generation of electrified Volvo cars to come out of this facility. Polestar is the Swedish electric performance brand launched by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding in 2017.

The Ridgeville plant currently produces the Volvo S60 luxury sedan for U.S. and export markets. Volvo says the fully electric Polestar 3 will join the S60 and the next generation of electrified Volvo cars coming out of the same facility.

“We are proud to bring these new growth opportunities to Ridgeville and continue to grow our presence in the United States,” Volvo Car America President and CEO Anders Gustafsson said.

Volvo says including Wednesday’s commitment, over $1.2 billion has been invested into their South Carolina operation. The automaker says they see plenty of room for future growth.

