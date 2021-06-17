SC Lottery
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police

Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl who’s believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

Nichelle is described as a Black female, 22 inches tall and 17 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

Nichelle is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega, who is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

She’s described as a 29-year-old Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichelle and Nyx may be traveling in a 2008 gray Scion with Tennessee tag DGK392.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

