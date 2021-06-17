SC Lottery
Authorities investigate shots fired at Charleston fire station

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say someone fired shots overnight at the city’s new fire station in West Ashley.

Police responded to investigate the report of damage to windows at Fire Station 11, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

The station is located next to Charleston 9 Memorial Park and built in honor of the nine city firefighters who died battling the Sofa Super Store fire on June 18, 2007.

O’Toole said no injuries were reported and said bulletproof glass designed to shatter when struck prevented the bullets from entering the building.

There has been no official word on possible suspects or whether anyone is in custody.

City leaders plan to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Charleston Police headquarters about the crime. That news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Police Chief Luther Reynolds, Fire Chief Dan Curia and others are expected to attend the news conference.

“June 18th is a sacred day for our department and that is our focus right now,” Curia said of the incident. “We will not allow this, or anything else, to distract us from honoring the nine brave souls we lost on that terrible night 14 years ago.”

An incident report states police spotted four bullet holes, two on the glass doors and two in upper windows. Investigators recovered two compacted bullets in front of the rear doors and two partial bullet jackets nearby. They did not find shell casings, the report states.

But the incident report states two video cameras were active at the time of the incident.

Charleston city spokesman Jack O'Toole said the station's bulletproof windows are designed to shatter when struck and prevented bullets from entering the building.(Live 5)

The incident comes as the city is preparing to hold a ceremony to commemorate the 14 years since the deadly fire. Firefighter Brandon Thompson, Engineer Brad Baity, Capt. Louis Mulkey, Engineer Mark Kelsey, Capt. Mike Benke, Capt. William Hutchinson, Firefighter Melvin Champaign, Asst. Engineer Michael French, and Firefighter James “Earl” Drayton all died battling the fire.

The fire station features nine windows, each for a fallen firefighter, that each face the memorial site. All of the fire trucks in the apparatus bay will be visible from the Memorial Park and the fire station will connect to the park.

The city of Charleston purchased the site of the former furniture store in 2008 and built the park.

The annual remembrance ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Charleston Police Department’s on-duty detective at 843-743-7200.

