SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort deputies investigate double shooting at graduation party

Beaufort County deputies are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people wounded...
Beaufort County deputies are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people wounded at a graduation party Wednesday night.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a girl were wounded late Wednesday night at a graduation party in Grays Hill.

Deputies responded at approximately 11:45 p.m. to the Grays Hill Community Center on Bruce K. Smalls Drive where shots had been reported.

As they arrived, they saw two vehicles leaving the area and followed them to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Two of the occupants in the vehicles had been wounded.

A girl sustained minor wounds, was treated and released, deputies say. An adult male suffered serious wounds and was transferred to MUSC.

Witnesses said the two victims were shot inside the community center during the party. Investigators recovered several cartridge casings at the scene.

Deputies say they do not believe the shooting in connected to the Tuesday night shooting at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park in Burton that left three wounded.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED agents arrested 31-year-old...
Investigators arrest second suspect in Georgetown double murder
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced

Latest News

Plans for the Charleston Nine Memorial include fellowship benches and a fountain with names of...
Lawmakers request $4 million from state budget for Emanuel 9 Memorial
The caravan will leave James Island Charter High School at 5:15 p.m. Thursday and organizers...
High school athletes run ‘victory lap’ of James Island following state championships
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash involving 3 minors
For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.
SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began