Beaufort deputies investigate double shooting at graduation party

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a girl were wounded late Wednesday night at a graduation party in Grays Hill.

Deputies responded at approximately 11:45 p.m. to the Grays Hill Community Center on Bruce K. Smalls Drive where shots had been reported.

As they arrived, they saw two vehicles leaving the area and followed them to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Two of the occupants in the vehicles had been wounded.

A girl sustained minor wounds, was treated and released, deputies say. An adult male suffered serious wounds and was transferred to MUSC.

Witnesses said the two victims were shot inside the community center during the party. Investigators recovered several cartridge casings at the scene.

Deputies say they do not believe the shooting in connected to the Tuesday night shooting at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park in Burton that left three wounded.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.