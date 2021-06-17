A break from the daily storms for a few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FINALLY a break from the daily storms that have plagued us over the past few days! Drier air has moved in temporarily and it will allow us some time to dry out before tropical moisture tries to head our way over the upcoming weekend. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a tropical depression tonight or tomorrow before approaching the Texas/Louisiana coastline. This storm system will be a big rainmaker as it moves into the Deep South Friday night and Saturday. We’ll have to keep an eye on this moisture as it starts to move eastward either Sunday or Monday. There continues to be very low confidence in the path of this moisture. At the least, we expect an increased rain chance by early next week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 91.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

