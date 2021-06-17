Community to hold prayer vigil to remember the Emanuel 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday night, community members will gather outside of Mother Emanuel AME Church to remember the lives of the nine victims of the 2015 shooting.

When the tragedy first happened, people came together to pray outside of the church. Every year since then, the same community members meet to share memories, remember the night, and pray again.

Rep. J.A. Moore, who lost his sister in the shooting, says he feels a continuous pain six years later. He is taking the day to reflect on whether he has done enough to honor the lives that were lost.

He says a lot of people look to prayer and faith for comfort.

“I think it’s important specifically because this tragedy happened in a church and those who are directly connected with the tragedy are people of faith. I think it’s appropriate and for me God has always given me comfort,” Moore said.

Community members will meet from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. outside of Mother Emanuel AME Church.

