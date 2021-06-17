SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Community to hold prayer vigil to remember the Emanuel 9

Mother Emanuel AME Church
Mother Emanuel AME Church(Mother Emanuel AME)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday night, community members will gather outside of Mother Emanuel AME Church to remember the lives of the nine victims of the 2015 shooting.

When the tragedy first happened, people came together to pray outside of the church. Every year since then, the same community members meet to share memories, remember the night, and pray again.

Rep. J.A. Moore, who lost his sister in the shooting, says he feels a continuous pain six years later. He is taking the day to reflect on whether he has done enough to honor the lives that were lost.

He says a lot of people look to prayer and faith for comfort.

“I think it’s important specifically because this tragedy happened in a church and those who are directly connected with the tragedy are people of faith. I think it’s appropriate and for me God has always given me comfort,” Moore said.

Community members will meet from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. outside of Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED agents arrested 31-year-old...
Investigators arrest second suspect in Georgetown double murder

Latest News

The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev....
Lawmakers, leaders commemorate Charleston church shooting six years later
State auditors will soon be looking into the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and...
State auditors plan investigation of SC disabilities department
The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and the SCDPS says it will be over by 3 p.m. the...
Hurricane evacuation lane reversal exercise set for Thursday
Beaufort County deputies are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people wounded...
Beaufort deputies investigate double shooting at graduation party