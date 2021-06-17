Dept. of Public Safety holds hurricane evacuation exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities will be posted along several Lowcountry highways as they participate in a lane reversal exercise ahead of hurricane season.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says no traffic lanes will actually be reversed during this exercise, but personnel and equipment from the SCDPS, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and other state agencies will be part of the exercise.

The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and the SCDPS says it will be over by 3 p.m. the same day.

The roads involved in the evacuation training exercise will include I-26, U.S. Highways 501, 278, and 21 as well as S.C. Highway 544, the SCDPS says.

Motorists are asked to use caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30 and authorities say this hurricane evacuation exercise is designed to test lane reversal plans.

The SCDPS says the exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic.

