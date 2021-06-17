SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dept. of Public Safety holds hurricane evacuation exercise

The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and the SCDPS says it will be over by 3 p.m. the...
The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and the SCDPS says it will be over by 3 p.m. the same day.(South Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities will be posted along several Lowcountry highways as they participate in a lane reversal exercise ahead of hurricane season.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says no traffic lanes will actually be reversed during this exercise, but personnel and equipment from the SCDPS, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and other state agencies will be part of the exercise.

The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and the SCDPS says it will be over by 3 p.m. the same day.

The roads involved in the evacuation training exercise will include I-26, U.S. Highways 501, 278, and 21 as well as S.C. Highway 544, the SCDPS says.

Motorists are asked to use caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30 and authorities say this hurricane evacuation exercise is designed to test lane reversal plans.

The SCDPS says the exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic.

**TRAVEL ADVISORY** The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with SCDOT and a number of state...

Posted by South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol

Latest News

The first free food giveaway will be held at the Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ...
Multiple food distributions organized in N. Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department says James Williams Jr. was last seen on Tuesday on St....
N. Charleston Police: Missing man found
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Thursday marks 6th anniversary of Charleston church shooting
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers