Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to a crash that killed one and injured two others.

The St. John’s Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway for a single-vehicle crash.

Fire crews extracted two people who they say were seriously injured in the crash. A third person died in the crash, firefighters say.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County EMS also responded to the scene.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

