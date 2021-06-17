Families remember 9 victims of Charleston plant explosion 30 years ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the last six years, the date of June 17 has been associated with the massacre of nine parishioners at a downtown Charleston church.

But for three decades now, nine other families have marked that date as the time they lost their loved ones in a chemical plant explosion.

The explosion at the Albright & Wilson Americas Inc. plant happened on the morning of June 17, 1991, shortly before noon.

Workers had begun mixing the chemicals needed to produce a flame retardant.

It killed nine plant workers who ranged in age from 22 to 45:

Gregory A. Pye, 29, of Bonneau

Steven M. Evans, 35, of North Charleston

Timothy J. Chubb, 22, of North Charleston

Brian S. Kenny, 27, of Hanahan

Francis Smalls, 34, of Charleston

Richard Carl Westbury, 28, of Hanahan

Harold Gates, 38, of Summerville

Mark Anthony Hughes, 37, of Goose Creek

Dennis Douglas, 45, of Moncks Corner

At least three firefighters were also injured.

The explosion at the Albright & Wilson plant in Charleston happened shortly before noon on June 17, 1991. (Live 5/File)

Plant officials later determined an unexpected reaction led to the explosion, which scattered sheets of corrugated aluminum siding across the grounds of the plant.

“The building just looked like it was blown apart,” then-Charleston County Coroner Ray Shokes said.

The plant, in an industrial area north of Charleston, produced phosphorus chemicals and phosphoric acid. The plant was evacuated and only firefighters and rescue workers were allowed near the scene.

EMS tended to the injured immediately after the explosion. (Source: Live 5)

Six of the victims died that day, while three others died in the days after the explosion, bringing the death toll to nine.

Then-Plant Manager Grey Jennings said only one of the six initially killed was a plant employee. The other five, plus all four of those critically injured, were employees of a subcontractor who were installing insulation around pipes at the time of the explosion in the nearby mixing apparatus, he said.

In the years since the explosion, two other Charleston tragedies, which each also claimed nine victims, have overshadowed the events of that fatal day 30 years ago.

A fire at a West Ashley furniture store on June 18, 2007, claimed the lives of nine Charleston city firefighters, leading to the creation of the Charleston 9 Memorial Park at the Savannah Highway site where the store once stood.

Then on June 17, 2015, on the 24th anniversary of the plant explosion, a gunman opened fire at the conclusion of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church, killing the church’s pastor and eight of its parishioners. Those victims have become known as the Emanuel 9.

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess, an unrelated company. purchased the phosphorus chemicals business from the Belgian chemicals group Solvay, including the Charleston site, back in February 2018.

