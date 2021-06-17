SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in northern New Jersey where federal agents shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say the shooting in Leonia occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not immediately give further details on the shooting or the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was rescued and wasn’t harmed.

It’s not clear if the person who was fatally shot was armed, or whether they fired at law enforcement officers or threatened them with a weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol

Latest News

The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED agents arrested 31-year-old...
Investigators arrest second suspect in Georgetown double murder